Tyrell Roberts: ‘Sharing the ball’ has been key to Washington State’s momentum down the stretch

Associated Press

The greatest of his generation, Tiger Woods took his place among the best of all time Wednesday night when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and shared a life story of a passion to play and a work ethic that made him feel like he earned it. Woods didn't touch on any of his 82 victories on the PGA Tour or his 15 majors, or the eight surgeries he endured along the way. “If you don't go out there and put in the work, you don't go out and put in the effort, one, you're not going to get the results,” Woods said.