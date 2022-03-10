Tyrell Roberts: ‘Sharing the ball’ has been key to Washington State’s momentum down the stretch
Washington State student-athletes Tyrell Roberts and Efe Abogidi speak with Pac-12 Networks following WSU's 66-59 victory over California in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.