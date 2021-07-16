Tyrell Hatton's middle-finger salute for fans at The Open

Tyrell Hatton - Shuttershock

Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton angrily stuck his middle finger up at fans, then pointed and swore at the galleries after a double bogey during the second round at the Open.

Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George's, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely towards the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, pointed his club towards a spectator while muttering obscenities in the crowd's direction.

Not everyone is a fan of the Open fans this week. Tyrrell Hatton gives the finger to somebody in the gallery. pic.twitter.com/LsIN1dsx6F — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 16, 2021

Who upset Tyrrell Hatton ? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OXkGvzR6bv — Paul Harris (@prharri) July 16, 2021

Hatton had shot two-over-par in his first round on Thursday, but had secured birdies on the 9th and 10th holes. With eight holes left of his second round, he was sat on one-over-par, on the cut line, when he hit the double-bogey to fall back to three-over-par.

It was unclear what had prompted Hatton's anger, but as he turned away towards his caddy he muttered towards the spectators "absolute f****** b*******".

The otherwise good-natured Hatton has a habit of losing his rag when his form dips. Earlier this year he appeared in a video with Tommy Fleetwood which mocked his temper. The group therapy session for European tour hotheads also included Henrik Stenson, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace and Ian Poulter.

Hatton and his playing partners this week have been beset by trouble. Phil Mickelson also shot ten-over-par on Thursday, which was his worst ever start to a major championship.

Hatton's behaviour on the course has not been to the amusement of everyone, however. In March, Gary Evans branded Hatton's behaviour an "absolute disgrace" after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. That was after Hatton was filmed then taking an angry swipe at the golf course and throwing a club. Sky Sports Golf commentators have also previously had to apologise for his bad language.

The clapping at the end is the icing on the cake. pic.twitter.com/VFZFOUSoOY — Skratch (@Skratch) March 25, 2021

Former European Tour pro Evans, a long-time critic of Hatton, had tweeted that "he wouldn’t have lasted five mins on Tour back in the 90s because someone would have knocked him out by now!”