Tyrell Crosby shows off insane physical feat, is not skipping leg day

Tyrell Crosby is a big dude. The Detroit Lions offensive tackle is 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 309 pounds.

While the Lions are waiting for the go-ahead to re-open their Allen Park practice facility due to the coronavirus pandemic, players are finding unique ways to get a workout in. Crosby is no exception.

Crosby recently showed off his physique in a video on Twitter, where he jumped out of the pool and onto the concrete without using arms. Yes, the big man has hops-- a 48" vertical to be precise.

Take a look:

Not too bad pic.twitter.com/yxSKLSFU1n — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) May 28, 2020

Bout 48" up to the ledge pic.twitter.com/iAq3D2k2YB — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) May 28, 2020

The former Oregon standout Crosby was taken by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's poised to have a huge role on Detroit's o-line in the future, despite playing just 26 NFL games while starting seven.

Crosby established himself as a starter with the Ducks during his sophomore year, but he broke his foot in the third game of the 2016 season, ending his junior campaign. He returned for his senior year and did not allow a single sack or hit on his quarterback for the entire 2017 season, securing the Morris Trophy for the Pac-12's best offensive lineman in the process.

Until the NFL resumes, Crosby is staying in and staying safe. In a recent Q&A with the Lions, the 24-year-old said he was enjoying homemade pasta and BBQ, and working out by curling Costco cases of water. His latest video proves he's also been reaping the benefits of leg day.

