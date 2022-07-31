Tyrell Crosby lays out some harsh claims against the Lions

Tyrell Crosby went from starting right tackle of the Detroit Lions to a man who might never play football again in the span of 18 months. Now recovering from spinal fusion surgery that could end his NFL career, Crosby offered up some harsh accusations and claims against the Lions for how his time in Detroit came to a bitter end.

In an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Crosby lashes out at the Lions.

“I wouldn’t want to play for that organization just knowing what I know now and just how poorly they treat their players,” Crosby told Birkett after praising the Lions fans and their loyalty to both him and the team.

Crosby alleges the team’s medical staff didn’t heed his concerns about back pain in the 2021 training camp, a time when Crosby was sidelined with a hamstring injury. He also states the Lions forced him to play in a preseason game despite knowing his back was not healthy enough to handle the rigors of the game.

Complications from the initial surgery did not help Crosby in his quest to return. He says he now has serious limitations to movement, though Crosby still hopes to play in the NFL.

The harsh words Crosby levels against the organization and head coach Dan Campbell in particular go very much against the grain of what numerous other players have said about the new Lions regime. Crosby had lost his starting job when the Lions drafted Penei Sewell in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. After starting 18 games in three years in Detroit, the reality of being turned into a reserve was not something Crosby appreciated.

It’s an interesting side of the story Crosby gives to Birkett, one worth checking out. Hopefully he comes out healthy and is able to enjoy a post-football life.

