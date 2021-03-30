Tyrell Adams visiting Bills

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bills claimed linebacker Tyrell Adams off of waivers during the 2017 season, but his stay with the team was a brief one.

Adams failed his physical and was waived a day after being claimed, but there may be a second chance for him in Buffalo. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Adams is visiting with the Bills.

Adams played all 16 games and made 12 starts for the Texans last season. He recorded 125 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of the season.

He played in nine other games for Houston over the previous two seasons and also appeared in 12 games for the Raiders. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Colts, and 49ers without seeing regular season action.

Tyrell Adams visiting Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Bills sign Bobby Hart

    The Bills have added some offensive line depth, signing Bobby Hart on Tuesday. Hart’s contract is for one year. Hart spent the last three seasons with the Bengals as their primary right tackle. He started all 16 games in 2018 and 2019, but was limited to 14 games in 2020 with 13 starts. Cincinnati released [more]

  • Press Taylor: I absolutely believe in Carson Wentz as a player

    Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor has been coaching Carson Wentz since the quarterback entered the league in 2016. That partnership will continue in Indianapolis in 2021 after Philadelphia sent its former No. 2 overall pick to the club. Taylor was Philadelphia’s assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-2017 and the quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020, so he [more]

  • Washington will face Bills in 2021 as NFL expands to 17-game schedule

    The NFL has officially moved to a 17-game season.

  • Alabama QB Mac Jones pays tribute to Navy with Bill Belichick at Pro Day

    Alabama QB Mac Jones surely got the attention of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick by closing his Pro Day on Tuesday with a special play from Navy's playbook.

  • Out Injured For Pro Day, WR Ben Skowronek Says To Trust His Production

    He hoped to surprise with his 40 time before his injury, but thinks he still has plenty to offer an NFL team.

  • Gabe Jackson gets “a little extension” with Seahawks

    Offensive guard Gabe Jackson is leaving the Raiders after seven seasons. He is joining the Seahawks following a trade from Las Vegas. “It’s a new start,” Jackson said Tuesday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “It almost feels like draft day, you know. I feel like I’m a rookie all over again, [more]

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Rockets GM has no regrets about James Harden trade: 'I would for sure, 100%, do that deal again'

    “We’re not going to go down this path of intentionally trying to lose games for years on end.”

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • Innocent or not, Deshaun Watson is a stark reminder we don't really know our favorite athletes

    Watson has been incredibly generous with his time and money off the field. He's been a star on it. None of that changes the fact he's let us see what he wanted us to see.

  • UFC parts ways with Brok Weaver, three other fighters

    Four fighters are no longer on the UFC roster.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Terence Davis with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Terence Davis (Sacramento Kings) with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/29/2021

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Buccaneers' Bruce Arians loves his new Super Bowl tattoo: 'I'm a man of my word'

    Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

  • Injury forces Darren Till out of UFC on ABC 2 vs. Marvin Vettori; Kevin Holland offers services

    Darren Till won't be fighting April 10, but will Kevin Holland?

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Daniel Cormier shuts down talk of Jon Jones being scared of Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s not afraid, bro’

    Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.

  • Serbia, Portugal could have avoided Ronaldo fury, says UEFA

    A Cristiano Ronaldo goal not given in a dramatic World Cup qualifier between Serbia and Portugal would have stood if the two football associations had agreed before the game to use goal-line technology, UEFA said on Monday. Portugal captain Ronaldo was left fuming and got booked for dissent after his stoppage-time effort in Saturday's Group A 2-2 draw at Serbia was cleared by Stefan Mitrovic after the ball had crossed the line as shown by television replays.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.