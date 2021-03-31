Linebacker Tyrell Adams went on a visit with the Bills this week and apparently it went well.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Buffalo is signing the linebacker to a deal.

Adams has bounced around the league, but started 12 games with the Texans last year. He recorded 125 total tackles with five going for loss. He also registered four passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and 2.0 sacks.

Adams entered the league as an undrafted free agent with out of West Georgia in 2015. He’s appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and 25 games for Houston, while also previously spending time with the Bills, 49ers, Colts, Raiders, Chiefs, and Seahawks.

Tyrell Adams signing with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk