Tyrel Dodson suspended six games

The NFL announced a six-game suspension for Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Dodson went on the commissioner exempt list Sept. 1.

He is eligible to return to the team Oct. 28 following the Bills’ Oct. 27 game against the Eagles.

In May, Dodson was arrested for domestic violence in Scottsdale, Arizona, in May. He reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL.

Dodson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, and he played all four preseason games and made 19 tackles.