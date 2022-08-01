Tyrel Dodson had perfect Madden 23 troll on Bills teammate Isaiah McKenzie

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was none too happy with the ratings he received in the upcoming edition of the NFL video game, Madden 23.

McKenzie posted to his social media account on Twitter to complain a bit. He said “I can’t catch a break around here” in his message:

Then came the fun part via linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

The Bills defender and special teamer saw McKenzie’s message. Instead of reassuring McKenzie that Madden got it wrong, he added to it with a hilarious response.

Dodson added that McKenzie’s “hygiene” rating was only 15 overall.

Ouch–But you got to give it up for Dodson’s joke. It was a solid one. McKenzie eventually replied that Dodson is “in trouble starting 7/24,” the date the Bills reported for training camp.

Check it out below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

