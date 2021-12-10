Tyreke Smith headed to Senior Bowl

With the end of the regular season comes all sorts of things. Awards, All-American honors, bowl invites, and more. One of those things includes finding out what players will take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and we’ve already got some information beginning to trickle in.

One player for Ohio State that has accepted an invite is defensive end, Tyreke Smith. He may not have had the year of production many expected, but he did seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 54 tackles in 2021.

Remember, the Senior Bowl is an annual bowl game designed to provide outgoing senior college players the ability to get in front of scouts and play against high-quality competition to improve their draft stock. There has perhaps been no better example of that than what Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin did in 2019. He went from fringe draftee to a third-round pick by the Washington Football Team in the NFL draft that year.

From there, he’s taken off to become Washington’s top receiver and one of the bright young stars at the position in the NFL.

Smith joins Ohio State teammate Jeremy Ruckert as the first two to decide to play in the game set for February, 22 in Mobile, Alabama. If and when any more Buckeyes decide to participate, we’ll have that news as well.

