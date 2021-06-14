Tyreke Johnson is transferring to Nebraska

Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson is staying in the Big Ten and will transfer to Nebraska according to a tweet shared to his Twitter account.

The former five-star recruit out of Jacksonville was thought to be one of the next great defensive backs at OSU, but he never developed enough to settle into a consistent role with the Buckeye defense. He was in the mix to compete for a starting spot this season, but still had to contend with Cameron Brown, Sevyn Banks, Ryan Watts and the influx of talent on the way via recruiting.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Johnson announced his entry into the transfer portal in May. He now has a destination to try and further his career.

Now that the one-time transfer rules are in place, Johnson will not have to sit out a year and should be right in the thick of things to start at one of the corner spots opposite of returning defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

We wish nothing but the best of luck to Johnson, except for when Ohio State plays Nebraska. This season’s meeting between the programs is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln.

List

Where would Ohio State have been in the playoff era if it used a 12-team format

Where would Ohio State have been in 12-team CFP through playoff era?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.