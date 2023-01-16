Tyreek Hill's top plays 2022 season
Watch Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
The Ravens won’t have their starting quarterback for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Bengals. But they will have their second-string QB. As expected, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is officially active for the contest. Huntley was listed as questionable with his right shoulder injury. He has been dealing with tendinitis in the shoulder and did [more]
Congrats to Banks and McGlinchey for advancing!
Josh Allen was electric with three touchdown passes and an enigma with three turnovers, as the Bills escaped with a 34-31 win against the Dolphins.
As Brock Purdy and the 49ers march through the playoffs, the Bears can learn a few things from Kyle Shanahan on how to make life easier for a young quarterback.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Daniel Jones came up big for the Giants in the biggest game of his career.
The NFL delayed the start of the Giants-Vikings game because ...
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
The Ravens announce their inactive players for the Wild Card matchup against the Bengals
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.