How Tyreek Hill's Samuel Womack admiration was full-circle moment

How Tyreek shout-out tweet was full-circle moment for Womack

When 49ers rookie Sam Womack caught the attention of Tyreek Hill in his NFL preseason debut, it wasn’t the first time the speedy Miami Dolphins receiver had laid eyes on the young cornerback.

Unbeknownst to Hill, he took a photo with Womack just over a year ago in the middle of a busy Miami shopping district.

Womack recently detailed the chance encounter to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, noting that he didn’t mention the fact that they could be playing together in the same league soon. At the time, he was preparing for his senior season at Toledo.

“I was just like, ‘Tyreek,’ ” Womack told Branch of how he whispered to Hill, asking for a photo. “I was trying to keep it low profile because I know how it is: If you say it loud, everyone will come over.”

About 15 months later, Womack pulled in two interceptions against the Green Bay Packers in his first taste of professional action last Friday at Levi's Stadium. Hill was impressed by the rookie’s dazzling debut, taking to Twitter to sing No. 26’s praises.

Womack’s pair of picks both came on passes from Packers quarterback Jordan Love and helped contribute to the 49ers’ 28-21 win.

Hill, known as “Cheetah” for his breakneck speed, certainly is familiar with what a top NFL corner should look like -- and Womack’s abilities were evident even though the star wideout wasn’t there in person.

Samuel Womack with INTs in his preseason debut pic.twitter.com/Voktsvgb7N — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 13, 2022

Womack is expected to play a large role in San Francisco’s secondary this season, with the team releasing veteran corner Darqueze Dennard following the rookie’s impressive performance against the Packers.

It symbolized a vote of confidence by the 49ers in their fifth-round draft pick, and Womack might have been nearly as excited about the recognition from Hill.

A member of the 49ers’ player-engagement staff told him about Hill’s post after the game, per Branch, in what represented a full-circle moment for the rising star.

“That,” Womack told Branch, “is just crazy.”

