Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

Quarterback evaluation is notoriously difficult.

It may be the most challenging task for front-office executives in all of sports.

See Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen being selected in the top 10 picks of the 2018 NFL draft. See Mitchell Trubisky going No. 2 overall as nine teams bypassed Patrick Mahomes a year earlier.

And now, see Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s candid Patrick Mahomes take

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who just torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 269 yards and three touchdowns on the receiving end of passes from Mahomes was asked his initial thoughts on his quarterback on Tuesday in an interview with “Inside the NFL.”

His response was, well ... unexpected.

.@cheetah admits he thought @PatrickMahomes was 🗑 the first time he saw him play in @chiefs training camp 😂



Watch more on #InsideTheNFL tonight 9PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/zANvpXFM5x — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 1, 2020

“I thought he was trash,” Hill told Phil Simms about his first impression of Mahomes in 2017 training camp. “I ain’t gonna cap. I ain’t even gonna cap. When he first got there, I was like, ‘That’s who y’all drafted right here?’”

It certainly caught Mahomes by surprise.

A Super Bowl ring and two Pro Bowl nods later, Hill obviously sees the error of his ways — even as he stops short of admitting he was wrong, instead attributing Mahomes’ meteoric rise to NFL MVP to improved mechanics and work with the coaching staff. (Ok, Tyreek.)

But the moral remains the same. Picking quarterbacks is tricky business, whether you’re a high-level executive or an elite wide receiver. And one guy’s guess about a quarterback prospect is often as good as the next.

Tyreek Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

