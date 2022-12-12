Tyreek Hill's best plays in 2-TD game Week 14
Watch all of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's best plays from his 2-TD game on 'Sunday Night Football' against the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a very successful one. Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and San Francisco's vaunted defense spoiled Brady's Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Hear what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
49ers delivered a beatdown of the Bucs, Tom Brady's first loss to a QB making his first NFL start (Brock Purdy). Tampa's division lead is at one game.
Christian McCaffrey noted that Brock Purdy has brought added "flavor" to the 49ers' offense since taking over as the starting quarterback.
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The 49ers earned straight A's for their thorough beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brock Purdy didn't hesitate to use the deep ball in the 49ers' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
Cowboys’ coach Mike McCarthy assessment of his team’s performance against the Texans revealing in a scary way.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominated on both sides of the ball in a 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Our notebook from the 49ers' romp over the Bucs:
When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK. A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury. It’s not yet clear whether [more]
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said receiver Deebo Samuel did not fracture his left ankle. It confirmed a PFT report that the injury will not end Samuel’s season. Samuel is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, but Shanahan said the injury “most likely” is a high ankle sprain. His prognosis depends on the severity, but [more]