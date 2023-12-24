Tyreek Hill, Zack Martin are active for Dolphins-Cowboys matchup

The Dolphins will have their best weapon back on the field today against the Cowboys.

Receiver Tyreek Hill officially is active. The Dolphins had listed him as questionable with the ankle injury that kept him out last week.

He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Hill leads the NFL with 1,542 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns on 97 catches.

The Dolphins' inactives are safety Jevon Holland (knees), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring), tight end Tyler Kroft, receiver River Cracraft and quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson is the emergency, third quarterback.

The Cowboys will have right guard Zack Martin, who took a helmet on his thigh early in last week's loss to the Bills. He is active today.

The Cowboys' inactives are left tackle Tyron Smith (back), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback Eric Scott, running back Deuce Vaughn and receiver Jalen Brooks.