Tyreek Hill won't be suspended by NFL for summer incident

MIAMI GARDENS — The NFL will not take action against Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill regarding an incident he was involved in this summer.

This ends any speculation that Hill could miss Miami's opener on Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers after a dispute involving a marina employee.

Hill, 29, had a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first year with the Dolphins last season.

Video of the incident appeared to show Hill making contact with the back of the neck of an individual after an argument.

Hill has missed the last two days of Miami practice for an excused reason.

Hill was not suspended by the NFL in 2019 following a domestic violence investigation.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs a route against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

As for any pending legal matters, Hill has said he's sorted out the issue with the marina employee.

"The issue has been resolved," Hill said in late July, adding, "I just can’t make boneheaded mistakes like that.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tyreek Hill marina incident a closed matter as far as NFL is concerned