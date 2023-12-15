Tyreek Hill won't practice Friday, will be questionable for Sunday vs. Jets

Tyreek Hill's status for Sunday is very much in question, which could put his quest for 2,000 yards receiving in doubt.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his press conference that Hill will not practice on Friday and will be questionable for the Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Hill has been sidelined all week by the ankle injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to Tennessee.

"It’s his career," McDaniel said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. "When we talk this is what will happen... if he's confident he can be himself and I have the support of the trainers, he will play. If it's not, he won't."

Hill currently leads the league with 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns. Even with Monday’s four-catch, 61-yard performance, Hill is on pace to finish the season with 2,016.2 yards — that is, if he plays this week.

The Dolphins have a few other injury concerns, particularly with running back De’Von Achane also dealing with a toe issue.

Miami’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later in the day.