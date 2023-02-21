Tyreek Hill weighs in on LeSean McCoy’s beef with former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Former Kansas City Chiefs players are coming out of the woodwork to weigh in on LeSean McCoy’s recent comments about Eric Bieniemy.

McCoy believes that Bieniemy, now assistant head coach and offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, will fail in his new role. Players like Tyrann Mathieu, Jamaal Charles, Ron Parker and now Tyreek Hill have taken exception to McCoy’s comments about the former Chiefs RB coach and offensive coordinator.

Hill played with McCoy in Kansas City in 2019 and seems to suggest this vendetta is personal in nature.

“Shady mad (Eric Bieniemy) told him (to) tuck that ball,” Hill tweeted with a crying emoji.

Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2023

McCoy always held the ball rather loosely during the course of his NFL career. He fumbled the ball three times during the 2019 NFL season, including fumbles in losses to the Colts in Week 5 and the Packers in Week 8.

One of McCoy’s issues seemed to be with Bieniemy “cussing out” players and veterans at that. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that he got an earful from Bieniemy after those fumbles and is harboring some sort of resentment because of it as Hill suggests. Andy Reid even said as much when McCoy first started making comments about Bieniemy publicly.

“I think, sometimes, it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be. It’s hard to take sometimes. But (Eric Bieniemy) has got to push it and try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths. He’s no different than he is when he’s with you guys. He’s going to come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it, sometimes you don’t.”

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire