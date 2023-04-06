Tyreek Hill warns Chiefs before matchup with Dolphins in 2023

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

The 28-year-old made his fourth All-Pro team and seventh Pro Bowl roster since entering the league in 2015. He set career highs in receptions and receiving yards and did it all without Patrick Mahomes, which was a big question for many.

Now, Hill is looking forward to 2023, when his current team will face his old team – the Kansas City Chiefs – in a challenge that he’s welcoming with open arms.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we’re going to do,” Hill told Sports Radio 810 WHB. “I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it. But guess what. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m going to be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Hill is the worst enemy of most teams that he plays against. He’s been a monster on the field, and he has the trash-talking ability to add some demoralization to opposing cornerbacks.

Going against his former squad, he believes that he knows how their offense will work, and he will let his new teammates in on the secrets.

“You better change the signals,” Hill said. “I know every signal y’all got.”

While Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes probably won’t be running the exact same signals they were when Hill was with the team, that inside knowledge of how the offense works can’t hurt.

If Miami can go into Arrowhead and come out with a win, that won’t just be great for Hill and his confidence, but the team should also be proud of that accomplishment, as they will have beaten one of the best teams in the NFL in one of the hardest places to play.

That’s deserving of the patented Cheetah peace sign.

