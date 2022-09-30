Tyreek Hill wants to find a Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him

The Cincinnati Bengals can’t help but find themselves in drama with Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

Some of that stems from the two encounters with Hill last year when he was still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. But it carried over to Thursday’s primetime game, with Hill calling out Eli Apple before the game and players like Jessie Bates responding in kind.

But according to Hill himself, an unnamed Bengals coach said something to Hill on Thursday night that has caused the Dolphins wideout to want to encounter said coach off the field.

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN provided the quote:

Tyreek Hill said a a Bengals coach said something to him during the game that he didn't appreciate: "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro … me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 30, 2022

Hill was otherwise very cool in his postgame appearances, saying the play that injured Tua Tagovailoa had no ill intent and complimenting the Bengals on Twitter:

Respect to them boys in the jungle , let’s get back to work ✌🏿… prayers for uno !!!! — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 30, 2022

So…who knows what was said or if it really fell out of the realm of usual in-game chatter between sidelines. But the Bengals clearly have Hill’s number lately in the win column. And given the quality of both teams, it’s a safe bet the Bengals will see him again soon.

List

Dolphins vs. Bengals takeaways and everything to know from Week 4

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire