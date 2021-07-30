Tyreek Hill on Usain Bolt: “He’s old, he’s washed up, and he can’t see me in 40 yards”

It’s the race that we’d all love to see, but that will never happen. Usain Bolt vs. Tyreek Hill.

A day after Bolt boasted to Pat McAfee that Hill would have no chance, Hill fired back.

“Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, right?” Hill told reporters on Friday. “He’s old, he’s washed up, and he can’t see me in 40 yards. Hundred-yard dash, yes, that’s what he do. But 40-yard dash, according to this, Usain Bolts, you cannot see me.”

Bolt begs to differ, pointing to the time he showed up at the NFL Scouting Combine and ran a 4.22-second 40. It happened at the NFL Experience in Indy, and in fairness to facts it didn’t look like a 4.22. (Watch for yourself.) Still, Bolt is as fast as any human has ever been, and even on the brink of 35 he presumably can still move like few can.

It would be fun to watch, but the safest bet between Hill and Bolt is this specific outcome: It will never happen.

