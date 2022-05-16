Tyreek Hill is thrilled that the Dolphins are signing Melvin Ingram

The Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work to improve their roster this offseason, as they fell just short of making the postseason again in 2021.

They’ve added Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Connor Williams, Tyreek Hill and more to play under new head coach Mike McDaniel. Miami’s newest signing is veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram, who reportedly agreed to a deal on Sunday.

Hill and Ingram were teammates in Kansas City last season after Ingram asked to be traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers. When the wide receiver heard the news that the Dolphins had signed Ingram, he took to Twitter to celebrate.

we got that boy Mel yes sir !!! — Ty Hill (@cheetah) May 15, 2022

Miami keeps adding talented players that have the potential to help them finally break through to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

