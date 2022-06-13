Tyreek Hill thinks Patrick Mahomes will struggle without him. Here’s what the stats say

Yes, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill doesn’t actually believe the Chiefs suppressed his statistics, as the trailer for his podcast hinted.

But in the podcast, which was released Friday night, Hill did say Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That quickly went viral over the weekend.

But that wasn’t the only noteworthy thing Hill said in the podcast. He claims the Chiefs didn’t let him see his grandfather, who had prostate surgery last year. And Hill insinuated that Mahomes would struggle without him.

That came up after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, noted Hill’s public profile had risen since the trade.

“I don’t care about notoriety. I don’t care about none of that man,” Hill said. “I’m from south Georgia, the only thing I care about is respect within the building. Notoriety outside the building, I don’t care about none of that, man. because none of that ain’t gonna win us games on Sunday.

“Patrick, (tight end Travis) Kelce, they can have all of that. They can have all of that but look, this is what I want inside the building: I want the head coach to know that on Sundays, that defenses fear Tyreek Hill, that’s what I want the head coach to know. And the head coach do know that, though.

“He knows that without the Cheetah on the field, he knows that, ‘Hey Pat you’re gonna have a long day today.’ You know what I’m saying? Pat, he’s a heck of a quarterback, a hell of a player. I love him to death but come on, man sometimes I just want people to just be like, ‘treat (me) like him.’”

Will Mahomes struggle without Hill? Let’s look at the numbers.

Hill missed four weeks early in the 2019 season because of a shoulder injury on a tackle by the Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey in the first game.

Over those four games, Mahomes completed 103 of 162 passes (63.6%) for 1,453 passing yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. The Chiefs were 3-1 in those games, with the loss coming in Week 5 against the Colts.

Mahomes had 321 passing yards and a touchdown in that game, which Indianapolis won 19-13 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Over that four-game stretch, Mahomes’ passer rating was 108.9.

There is one other game in which Mahomes played without Hill: the 2017 regular-season finale in Denver. The Chiefs rested their starters including Hill and quarterback Alex Smith. Mahomes, in his first NFL game, threw for 284 yards with an interception as the Chiefs won 27-24.

Chiefs Stat Muse shared Mahomes’ stats in the five games combined.