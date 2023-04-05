Tyreek Hill tells Chiefs fans he's 'going to be y'all worst enemy' when Dolphins go to Arrowhead next season

Tyreek Hill says he would hate to throw up the peace sign against Chiefs fans. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill can't wait to play his former team next season. Hill promised Kansas City Chiefs fans he would be "y'all worst enemy" when the teams face each other at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2023 NFL season.

Hill went even further, saying he would "hate to throw up a peace sign" against Chiefs fans during that game.

Hill is eager to get revenge on the Chiefs after the team traded him to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 NFL season. Hill wanted a contract extension and the Chiefs were unwilling to budge on his demands. He was shipped off to the Dolphins, who promptly gave Hill a four-year, $120 million extension. Hill excelled in his first year with Miami, catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and 7 touchdowns.

When will Dolphins play the Chiefs in 2023?

The Chiefs and Dolphins will play at Arrowhead in 2023, but the exact date of that game hasn't been made public yet. The NFL has not released team schedules and fans might have to wait until May before that happens.

When the schedule is released, you can bet Hill will circle the date he returns to Arrowhead. Prior to joining the Dolphins, Hill made the All-Pro team multiple times with the Chiefs. He likely would have received a strong cheer from the crowd during his return to Arrowhead.

Following those "worst enemy" comments, however, Chiefs fans might not feel as charitable when Hill comes back to town next season.