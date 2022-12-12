There must be something in the water at SoFi Stadium.

For the second time this week, something unbelievable happened. Though this time it was done by a player in a visiting uniform.

The Dolphins had finally gotten something going offensively after going down 10-0 to the Chargers. But on second-and-4 from the Miami 41, Jeff Wilson fumbled as he was tackled by safety Alohi Gilman.

But that’s when the weird began. The ball squirted around until it was picked up by receiver Tyreek Hill, who had been trailing behind the play. Hill darted to his right and that’s when it became clear that no one would catch him.

With his considerable speed, Hill went 57 yards for a touchdown.

According to NFL Research, that made Hill the first player in the Super Bowl era to record a receiving, rushing, kick return, punt return, and a fumble return for a touchdown in his career.

Midway through the second quarter, the Dolphins still trail 10-7. But after forcing a three-and-out defensively, it seems like the energy is shifting Miami’s way in the ballgame.

Tyreek Hill takes fumble recovery 57 yards for touchdown, Dolphins trail 10-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk