Tyreek Hill takes a cart inside after apparent leg injury

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s spent most of the offseason in the headlines because of off-field matters, but Tuesday finds him making news because of something that happened on the field.

Hill rode in the front seat of a cart from the Chiefs’ practice field to get medical attention before Tuesday’s practice was over. According to reports from the session, Hill got hit by defensive back Bashaud Breeland on a passing play and then limped to the medical tent by the practice field.

Hill took off his helmet and pads while being checked out in the tent for what appeared to be a right leg injury. There’s no further word on Hill’s condition at this point.

Hill did not take part in Kansas City’s offseason program while the NFL was investigating allegations of child abuse resulting from a broken arm suffered by his three-year-old son. The league announced before the start of camp that Hill would not face discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.