Tyreek Hill can’t wait to see Justin Fields and DJ Moore in action

The Chicago Bears went out and got quarterback Justin Fields a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore, who was acquired from the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade for the first overall pick.

It’s the first step for general manager Ryan Poles building around his franchise quarterback. Moore provides an immediate upgrade in the passing game, and he’s paired with a young star in Fields.

While we won’t get to see Fields and Moore on the field together for another few months, expectations are high for the duo. Fields hasn’t had a wide receiver like Moore, and Moore hasn’t had good quarterback play during his time in Carolina.

But it’s not just Bears fans who are excited to see them in action. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill also can’t wait to see what Fields and Moore do on the field together, saying it’s going to be “fun to watch.”

DJ Moore with J fields is gone so fun to watch ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 10, 2023

The Bears had the league’s worst passing game last season, where Fields failed to pass for 300 yards in a single game. Fields only passed for 200-plus yards in two of 15 games played.

Enter Moore, who’s managed to thrive despite poor quarterback play. Moore has tallied three seasons with 1,100-plus receiving yards in his first five years — and that was playing with the likes of Kyle Allen, PJ Walker, Will Grier, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. You could argue Fields is the best quarterback he’ll have played with, even now.

While the Bears had the NFL’s best run game last season — thanks in large part to Fields’ 1,143 rushing yards — the addition of Moore is an indication that we should see a more balanced attack in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire