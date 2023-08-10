Tyreek Hill: I stay healthy, keep attention to detail and I'll get to 2,000 yards

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said in July that he's aiming for 2,000 receiving yards this season and his goal hasn't changed in August.

Hill had 1,710 yards during the 2022 season despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussions keeping him out of the lineup on multiple occasions. Tagovailoa is healthy now, however, and Hill cited his presence as well as the team's coaching staff as reasons why he thinks he just needs to make sure he is on the field with an idea of where to go in order to reach a milestone no NFL receiver has ever reached before.

"The quarterback play that we have is amazing, as you can see Tua has been delivering, I feel like, all training camp, and the way that our head coach and our OC design plays for us is ridiculous," Hill said on NFL Network. "My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I'll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K."

The fact that no player has ever reached 2,000 receiving yards in a season suggests it won't be as easy as Hill makes it sound, but his past performances make him look like as good a bet as any current wideout to set a new record for receiving yards in a season.