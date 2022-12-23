Tyreek Hill has special TD celebrations planned for Sunday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has some special touchdown celebrations planned for Week 16 Christmas game.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Trevor Bauer, who just served the longest sexual assault and domestic violence suspension in MLB history, does not deserve a second chance with the Dodgers.
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Air Force 30, Baylor 15: Armed Forces Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Giants postponing their introductory press conference for Carlos Correa opened the door for New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Julian Edelman wasn't shy in his criticism of Patriots QB Mac Jones' antics and failed tackle attempt on the costly lateral play in Week 15.
The Giants held a private team meeting Thursday after the Carlos Correa agreement fell apart, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, [more]
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
The 8-6 Miami Dolphins and the 6-8 Green Bay Packers are fighting for a spot in the playoffs on Christmas. Here's who NFL reporters think will win.
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.
The French FA have made an official complaint over Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's continued taunting of Kylian Mbappe.
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list.
The Dutch coach insists everybody knew about the short turnaround from the Qatar World Cup
Let's dive into where alumni of the Boston Celtics appear on this list.