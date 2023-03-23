Tyreek Hill somberly notes the official end of the Chiefs’ ‘Legion of Zoom’ era

The only constant in life is change, and Chiefs fans got another reminder of that Wednesday.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract with the New York Jets, and that led to former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill noting it was the end of an era in Kansas City.

“The legion of zoom is no more,” tweeted Hill, who added a crying emoji.

The legion of zoom is no more — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 22, 2023

“Legion of Zoom” was the nickname given to the Chiefs’ wide receivers in 2019 when Hill, Hardman, Sammy Watkins, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson were with the team.

Each of those receivers had speed to burn.

“We are the home run team,” Watkins told ESPN just before the 2019 season. “We can throw deep. We’ve got all these track runners, all these thoroughbreds. ... We can possibly be unstoppable.”

That season ended with the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV, a fact some fans noted while acknowledging the “Legion of Zoom” was no longer in Kansas City.

Hill is now with the Dolphins, Hardman joined the Jets, Pringle plays for the Bears, and Watkins and Robinson are free agents.

Here is a snapshot of what Chiefs fans shared on Twitter about the “Legion of Zoom.”

@MecoleHardman4 I’m so sad he’s leaving kc I knew it was coming too…the legion of zoom is no more Thank you for everything you did for this team️ — Amanda Jackson (@Jacksona1096) March 23, 2023

RIP Legion of Zoom — Daniel Erb (@daniel_erb11) March 22, 2023

we still got mad love for yall — Tuxy (@nickbrennerr) March 22, 2023

It was a blast tho thank you @sammywatkins @MecoleHardman4 and the rest the fellas for the great times forever champions — Mike Wallace (@Mikewallace5751) March 22, 2023

End of an era. Legion of Zoom ️ pic.twitter.com/1tvUKL6vTf — PaulSuper Bowl Pacheco (@PaulHBK) March 22, 2023