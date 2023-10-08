Tyreek Hill smokes Giants’ secondary on 69-yard TD play
The Cheetah was off and running.
Tyreek Hill is having a huge game for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Giants.
The fleet receiver took a Tua Tagovailoa pass and ran it into the end zone.
Sixty-nine yards later, Miami had a 24-10 lead early in the third quarter.
We are going to need a race between Hill and running back De’Von Achane.
Hill had 6 receptions for 171 yards and the third quarter had just begun.
