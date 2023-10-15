Tyreek Hill shows why joining Tua Tagovailoa was good choice after leaving Patrick Mahomes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyreek Hill is off to the best start of his NFL career.

So good, it’s record-setting.

And that’s for a player whose decision to leave Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid for Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel has paid off after all.

Hill caught six passes for 163 yards with a 41-yard touchdown that was celebrated with a backflip selfie video in the Miami Dolphins' 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Hill set an NFL record with 814 yards through six games, the most in a six-game stretch to start a season in the Super Bowl era.

Hill credited the “offensive creativity” from McDaniel, the Dolphins’ other playmakers like running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Jaylen Waddle, and his offensive line teammates for contributing to his success.

“And Tua,” Hill said, praising the Dolphins quarterback.

“The way he’s been playing the past few weeks – well, ever since I’ve been here – he’s been lights out.

“All of that plays into me playing well. I know a lot of people will say ‘Reek, it’s all because of you.’ But it’s not. It’s really because we’re a good team.”

Hill’s decision to leave the Kansas City Chiefs after winning a Super Bowl was understandably questioned.

How was Hill going to perform after leaving Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback of our time, compared to Tagovailoa, who was struggling to find his footing early in his career?

Tagovailoa, much more confident in himself with Hill and McDaniel on his side, even understood why his abilities were questioned like they were for much of his career.

“If you were on the outside looking in at it, would you expect it?” Tagovailoa told USA TODAY Sports regarding Hill’s record-setting start.

With Hill’s record-setting start, and the Dolphins’ 5-1 record before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" next week, Tagovailoa has the validation others may have felt like he needs more than he does.

Hill has it, too. His 814 yards topped that of former Houston Oilers receiver Charley Hennigan, who had 812 yards in the first six games of 1961, when he led the league with 1,746. Don Hutson had 819 in 1942, which also was before the Super Bowl era.

And the Dolphins have the NFL’s best offense, which averages 36.2 points and 327.8 yards per game through six weeks.

“You just know where he’s going to be,” Tagovailoa said of Hill. “Speed kills.”

But it’s more than that.

In the second year of learning McDaniel’s offense, Tagovailoa and Hill have taken their collaborative to another level.

If something doesn’t go as planned after huddling before a play, their eyes meet before the snap and their gestures quickly turn into seamless communication.

“That’s what these past two years has done for quarterback to receiver, that sort of relationship,” Tagovailoa said of Hill.

A week ago, Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a 69-yard touchdown that Hill celebrated by giving his mother the football in the stands.

Tagovailoa called that play on his own, much to McDaniel’s approval.

This week, McDaniel was right on time, giving Tagovailoa two plays to decide, resulting in Hill’s 41-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

It put the Dolphins up 21-14 after the Panthers started the game with a 14-0 lead. And the Dolphins ended their game on a 42-7 run.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he’s trying to make memories while he’s playing on the field — even if it will cost him some NFL fine money. pic.twitter.com/0SfV7Al4ek — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) October 15, 2023

“Yeah, he basically said, ‘you can call this play or you can do this, but like whatever you want to do, like I trust that you guys are going to make it right.’ So that’s what we did,” Tagovailoa said of his discussions with McDaniel.

“Turned out to be a backflip for Tyreek,” Tagovailoa added with a smile.

Hill coordinated the touchdown celebration with Kevin Fitzgibbons, a content creator he has worked with privately who was also credentialed for the game. Fitzgibbons denied an interview with USA TODAY Sports.

“I know the NFL is going to fine me for it, but it’s worth it though,” Hill said.

“Just being able to create memories I can look back on whenever I’m done playing is always something I think of each time I play this game. Every time I step on the field, I’m going to try to make it memorable.”

Hill created a viral moment worth celebrating and remembering.

And it was another moment where his decision to join Tagovailoa and the Dolphins looks like the right choice.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyreek Hill made right choice joining Tua Tagovailoa with Dolphins