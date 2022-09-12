Tyreek Hill shares colorful reaction to Mike McDaniel's bold play-call vs. Patriots

Tyreek Hill reacts to McDaniel's bold call vs. Pats with colorful quote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike McDaniel didn't just survive his NFL head coaching debut Sunday. He bested one of the greatest coaches in league history thanks in part to a gutsy play-call that may have put the game out of reach.

McDaniel's Miami Dolphins led Bill Belichick's New England Patriots 10-0 late in the second quarter and faced a fourth-and-7 from New England's 42-yard line with 24-yard-line. Many coaches would punt in this situation -- why risk the possibility of the Patriots getting the ball back and kicking a field goal just before halftime? -- but McDaniel kept the offense on the field.

The result? A 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle that put Miami up 17-0 entering halftime.

That play proved to be a back-breaker for the Patriots, who mustered just seven points in a 20-7 defeat. On the other side, the Dolphins celebrated McDaniel's first win -- with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill offering some rather colorful praise of his head coach for that fourth-down call.

"McDaniel's gonna need a wheel barrow for his nuts to carry them around," Hill told reporters after the game. "He's got a lot of cojones, you know what I'm saying? Gutsy call by him."

Belichick had won five consecutive games against rookie head coaches prior to Sunday and historically has outclassed first-year sideline bosses. So, McDaniel certainly deserves credit for besting Belichick's Patriots on Sunday, even if most of New England's issues were their own doing.

The Dolphins were more than happy to hand out that credit Sunday afternoon, giving McDaniel a red-and-blue Gatorade shower in the locker room.

McDaniel will have his work cut out for him in Week 2, however, as Miami faces a Baltimore Ravens team that routed the New York Jets in Week 1.