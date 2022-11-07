Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill wanted more. He’s getting it.

Hill continues to be on a record pace. With 143 receiving yards on Sunday at Miami, Hill now has the most receiving yards in NFL history through nine games.

His 1,104 yards surpass the 1,073 yards generated by Rams receiver Isaac Bruce in 1995. It also puts Hill on pace for 2,085 yards for the season, which would best the single-season record of 1,964 (Calvin Johnson, 2012) by more than 120 yards.

Given that 1,964 yards equates to 122.75 yards per game in a 16-game season, 2,087 would short-circuit any attempt to put a 17-game asterisk on a record season from Hill.

At this rate, Hill quite possibly will get it done. He’s officially more than halfway to 2,085.

Tyreek Hill sets record for most receiving yards through nine games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk