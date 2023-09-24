Tyreek Hill sets NFL record on 54-yard TD strike from Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill scored a 54-yard touchdown on Miami's opening drive Sunday. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It's Sunday, so Tyreek Hill must be making big-chunk plays.

The Dolphins' all-everything wide receiver got things started early, taking a strike from Tua Tagovailoa 54 yards for a touchdown on Miami's opening drive against the Denver Broncos. He set an NFL record in the process.

The Dolphins entered Sunday with No. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle sidelined by a concussion. The Broncos somehow still managed to lose Hill on the play. They instead double-covered Robbie Chosen, who was elevated from the practice squad Sunday in Waddle's absence.

Hill meanwhile, ran through the secondary uncovered, where Tagovailoa found him 22 yards downfield without a defender in sight on a first-and-10 play-action throw. Hill did the rest, beating a helpless Kareem Jackson to the corner of the end zone to give the Dolphins a 7-0 lead on their first possession.

The play gave Hill 2,019 receiving yards in a Dolphins uniform. Per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, that's the most receiving yards in NFL history by a player in his first 20 games with a new team.

The Dolphins traded for Hill in the 2022 offseason, sending the Kansas City Chiefs a package of five draft picks in return that included a single first-rounder. He has since helped transform the Dolphins' offense into one of the NFL's best, and Tagovailoa appears poised for a breakout season in Miami while throwing to Hill and Waddle. The trade is very much working out to be a bargain for Miami.