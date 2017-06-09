Tyreek Hill to see bigger role on offense, smaller role on special teams

Tyreek Hill burst onto the scene in Kansas City last season as a jack of all trades who was a threat to score as a receiver, running back, punt returner or kickoff returner. This year his role will be a little different.

After the Chiefs cut Jeremy Maclin, Hill is expected to be their No. 1 receiver. But that will come with a diminished role on special teams, according to special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

“We can’t have him on kickoff return,” Toub said of Hill, who returned 14 kickoffs for 384 yards and one touchdown.

Toub said he hopes to keep Hill on punt returns, but head coach Andy Reid will make that decision.

“We’d really like him to be our punt returner. I know Andy has a plan for him and we’ll just follow Andy’s plan,” Toub said.

There’s always a risk when a player coming off a great rookie year gets a new role that you’re changing what made him great as a rookie. But the Chiefs sound confident they know what to do with Hill, who showed last year that he’s one of the most talented playmakers in football.