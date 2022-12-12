Tyreek Hill scores Dolphins touchdown on bizarre fumble recovery and return
Tyreek Hill is a football player. On Sunday at SoFi in the second quarter, he looked like he would be a fit in a rugby match.
As the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers got into a rugby scrum for a fumble recovery, the football popped out and Hill was in the right place.
He collected the football and took off … 57 yards later the Cheetah was in the end zone and a lifeless Miami team had a touchdown.
The Dolphins had 15 yards on their first 14 plays and one lucky bounce brought them back within 10-7.
The description of the scoring play:
2nd & 4 at MIA 41
(8:45 – 2nd) (Shotgun) J.Wilson up the middle to MIA 47 for 6 yards (A.Gilman). FUMBLES (A.Gilman), touched at MIA 44, recovered by MIA-T.Hill at MIA 43. T.Hill for 57 yards, TOUCHDOWN. J.Sanders extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Ferguson, Holder-T.Morstead.
What… just… happened 😳 @cheetah
📺: #MIAvsLAC on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Fjz0sbDEsG pic.twitter.com/I0dh4l6iR0
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022
.@cheetah was ready for it 💯
📺: #MIAvsLAC on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Fjz0sbDEsG pic.twitter.com/Ov74uo29rC
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022
Touchdown #MIAvsLAC pic.twitter.com/Lfye7aDt7C
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022