Tyreek Hill scores on 54-yard reception to give Dolphins 7-0 lead

Jaylen Waddle remains out with a concussion, which theoretically should make the Broncos' job easier defensively. But even though Tyreek Hill is the one player to stop for the Dolphins, the Broncos managed to let him get wide open.

Hill caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa and went 54 yards to the end zone.

It is Hill's fourth touchdown in three games.

Tagovailoa, who entered the game leading the league with 9.5 yards per attempt, threw his fifth touchdown of the season.

The Dolphins needed only three plays to go 75 yards, so it's going to be a long day for the Broncos if they can't put up more resistance.