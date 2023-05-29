Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is ‘going to go crazy’ this year

Heading into the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins have a supercharged offense filled with talent that will be led by Tua Tagovailoa, as the former first-round pick enters his fourth professional season.

His third was a bit of a rollercoaster, as he set career highs in both yards and touchdowns while leading the NFL in passer rating, but he also suffered multiple concussions which caused him to miss a few games, including the team’s first postseason contest since 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While Tagovailoa had great successes in 2022, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he’s in for an impressive season.

“Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I’m sticking to my stance on that,” Hill told KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. “So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he’s going to go crazy. He can have me and (Jaylen) Waddle on one side, De’Von (Achane) and Raheem (Mostert) on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense.”

The speed of the group is incredible. Mostert, Hill and Waddle were already considered among the fastest players in the league in 2022, and then Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier used their second draft pick on Achane, the fastest offensive player at this year’s combine.

Miami may be missing Mike Gesicki in the offense this year, but there are plenty of players who can make up for his absence, including the rookie running back that could line up anywhere on the field for Tagovailoa.

Advertisement

If the quarterback remains healthy, expect another big year from him. However, that’s a big if.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

PFF puts Tua Tagovailoa near the top 10 in quarterback rankings Dolphins react to Heat's buzzer-beater loss to Celtics Dolphins should still consider competition for Jason Sanders

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire