Tyreek Hill says he received death threats after first podcast episode

It’s been a full week since Tyreek Hill’s podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” debuted, and the show has certainly gained a lot of traction.

Hill’s comments explaining his departure from Kansas City and his comparisons between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa were discussed on various platforms throughout the week with talking heads like Stephen A. Smith voicing their confusion.

With the second episode of the podcast released on Tuesday, the wide receiver explained that the disapproval he received from the media was nothing like what he heard from the general public.

“On every social media account I own, I got death threats,” Hill said.

NFL fans are passionate but this is over the line. A player speaking about his former team or comparing one quarterback to another should never result in something so serious and despicable.

“I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason,” Hill said. “They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.”

Hill and co-host Julius Collins understand that discourse and disagreement are part of the game when it comes to podcasting and content creation, but they shouldn’t have to have people threatening them over their comments that, at the end of the day, didn’t hurt anyone.

