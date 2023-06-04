Tyreek Hill says Jaylen Waddle is an All-Pro who hasn’t gotten the recognition yet

Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best receivers of all time at only age 29. Hill’s resume is remarkable with a Super Bowl Championship, seven Pro Bowl appearances, and four First-Team All-Pros, including last season. Hill, alongside former Alabama stand-out Jaylen Waddle, makes up what is arguably the best-receiving core in the NFL, but what is not arguable is that they are the fastest.

While speaking with Click2Houston.com this week Pro Football Talk reports that Hill expressed frustration that Waddle wasn’t getting the attention he deserves as an All-Pro caliber player and went on to say, “Man to me, Jaylen is an All-Pro, Pro Bowler, but I feel he doesn’t get the validation that he needs. Obviously, because you can’t have two fast guys on a team doing the same thing. Jaylen is a dope player. He’s an even doper person. The way I connect with Jaylen is off the field. I look at him like a younger brother ‚a guy who obviously wants to compete every day. He reminds me of myself. He’s very competitive. He’s very feisty. He doesn’t back down from no challenges.”

Despite all of the attention Hill gets for being a big-time playmaker, it was actually Jaylen Waddle who led the Dolphins with eight receiving touchdowns and an average of 18.1 yards per catch last season. Having two guys like Hill and Waddle at your disposal just makes playing the quarterback position so much more fun and then when you add in the ingenuity of Mike McDaniel’s play designs, Tua Tagovailoa has to be really excited about this upcoming season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Jaylen Waddle’s ascension into becoming an All-Pro player.

