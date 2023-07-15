Tyreek Hill says he'll get 2,000 yards and a Super Bowl this year

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has very high hopes for the 2023 season.

Hill said on his podcast that he believes he's going to get 2,000 receiving yards, and that the Dolphins will win the Super Bowl.

"I will break 2,000 yards next year," Hill said. "2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. You all think Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he was going to do as a kid? 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl. We're getting that. Believe that."

Those are lofty ambitions (the current NFL record for receiving yards in a season is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012), but Hill has been talking a lot this offseason about just how confident he is in what they're building in Miami.