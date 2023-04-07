Tyreek Hill says Christian Kirk’s ‘crazy deal’ led to Dolphins trade

One of the biggest blockbuster trades of the 2022 offseason was the Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to send star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks that included first- and second-round selections.

Earlier this week, Hill said that massive deal largely happened because of the contract the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Christian Kirk.

“Christian Kirk got his deal. I forgot what his deal was, but Christian Kirk got a crazy deal,” Hill told two of his former Chiefs teammates, Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman, on a 810WHB podcast.

“[Kirk] signed a deal and he surpassed me and I’m like ‘Bro.’ I like to compete. I compete on the field and I also compete on the business side of this too. I’m not [gonna] let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me, bro. I’m not. I’m just not.”

Kirk joined the Jaguars on March 16, 2022 when he signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the franchise. It was exactly one week later on March 23 when the Chiefs dealt Hill to the Dolphins. Immediately after the trade was finished, Miami gave the receiver a four-year, $120 million extension, easily eclipsing the numbers Kirk got from Jacksonville.

In a previous podcast appearance, Hill called Kirk a top five receiver in the NFL.

