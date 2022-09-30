Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game.

Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him.

“Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”

As angry as Hill was at the coach, Hill was magnanimous toward Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, who threw Tua Tagovailoa to the turf, causing a head and neck injury that resulted in Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field.

“The Bengal player who made the sack, he wasn’t trying to do anything dirty, he was just playing ball,” Hill said.

Hill had an outstanding game on Thursday night, catching 10 passes for 160 yards. Hill currently leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards.

Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk