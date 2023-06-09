Tyreek Hill says 2022 season was all athleticism, didn’t truly understand the playbook

Mike McDaniel’s offensive system is a bit different than what Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was used to during his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s not to say that Andy Reid’s scheme isn’t complex, but changes long into an NFL career can be difficult for anyone, so it’s no surprise that Hill is looking to familiarize himself more in 2023.

“I mean, you can say that, but for me going into Year 2 it’s all about learning the playbook more, understanding where Tua (Tagovailoa) wants me to be at on the field and how just everything operates,” Hill told the media after Thursday’s final minicamp session. “Last year for me was like a blur. I had to come, I had to learn the playbook, I had to get to know my teammates. And this year everything has slowed down, so I’m just really trying to understand playbook, formations and routes and route depths and stuff like that. So it’s going pretty well.”

In fact, Hill claims that he wasn’t well-versed in the offense last year and was relying heavily on his athleticism to just go out on the field and make plays.

“Last year I was just out there balling,” Hill said. “I was just out there just using all athleticism. Like, ‘here, Tua, I’m going to be here and we’re just going to do that.’ So this year should be a crazier year not only for me, but for also for the other wideouts.”

That’s a scary thought. Hill wasn’t really familiar with the system, and he went out and put up 119 receptions (career-high), 1,710 yards (career-high) and seven touchdowns.

If he can pick everything up before 2023, he should be even better. Could he potentially hit 2,000 receiving yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to accomplish the feat?

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Hill said. “I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah.”

