Tyreek Hill, Richie James perform end-zone acrobatics after touchdowns

1
Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and the New York Giants’ Richie James were thrilled to score touchdowns on New Year’s Day.

Each celebrated with a flip and some acrobatics.

Looks like Hill earned more style points while each receiver earned their team six points.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories