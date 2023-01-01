Tyreek Hill, Richie James perform end-zone acrobatics after touchdowns
The Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and the New York Giants’ Richie James were thrilled to score touchdowns on New Year’s Day.
Each celebrated with a flip and some acrobatics.
Looks like Hill earned more style points while each receiver earned their team six points.
.@Cheetah gets in! @MiamiDolphins even the score.
📺: #MIAvsNE on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/b9AODMuLy1 pic.twitter.com/JMhRtOiSJb
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Flipping out. @senseispunk
📺: #INDvsNYG on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zh9dgfvI65 pic.twitter.com/yPetO69yTN
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
Who did it better?@Senseispunk @cheetah pic.twitter.com/dTLTJkW2Z7
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023