Tyreek Hill returns to practice as limited participant

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill missed the first practice of the week but it doesn't look like he'll be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Hill (ankle) returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday, according to the team's injury report.

Hill is still on pace to be the first receiver to ever reach 2,000 yards in a single season, though that would change if he ended up missing time.

Miami has a lengthy injury report this week with several more players limited in practice.

Running back Raheem Morris (ankle/knee) returned to the field as a limited participant after he was sidelined on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Lester Cotton (illness) was added to the report on Thursday as limited.

Also limited were running back De’Von Achane (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/quad), running back Chris Brooks (knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (shoulder), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), receiver Chase Claypool, long snapper Blake Ferguson (ankle), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle), and offensive lineman Connor Williams (illness).

Safety Jevon Holland (knees) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back) both remained non-participants.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (right arm laceration) remained full.