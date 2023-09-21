Tyreek Hill returns to full practice, but Jaylen Waddle remains out

Tyreek Hill popped up on the practice report Wednesday with an ankle injury that limited him. There is nothing to see here.

The Dolphins star receiver returned to a full practice Thursday, and Hill was not asked about his ankle in the Q&A transcript distributed by the team.

Thus, it appears Hill is good to go for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Dolphins will need him with receiver Jaylen Waddle looking less likely to play by the day. He remains out of practice with a concussion.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (ankle) returned to a full practice, which was the only other change to the Dolphins' injury report besides Hill.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) remained out and is not expected to play Sunday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (wrist), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (back) and linebacker Jaelen (back) again were limited.