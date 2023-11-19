Tyreek Hill has returned, Dolphins lead Raiders 14-13 at halftime

The Raiders and Dolphins put together an entertaining first two quarters in Miami, with the home team clinging to a 14-13 lead at halftime.

Miami has fumbled twice, helping Las Vegas stay in it. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fumbled early in the half, leading to a field goal that put the Raiders on the board. Then toward the end of the second quarter, tight end Julian Hill fumbled in Miami territory. The Raiders put up another field goal, cutting Miami’s lead to one point.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a hand injury when he was tackled short of the sticks on fourth-and-1, but came back later in the second quarter. Running back De’Von Achane, however, suffered a knee injury and has not returned.

Hill scored Miami’s first points, catching a 38-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa late in the first quarter. But the Raiders responded well, with Davante Adams catching a 46-yard touchdown to give Las Vegas a 10-3 lead.

Salvon Ahmed caught a 11-yard touchdown to put the Dolphins up 14-0. But Julian Hill’s fumble let Daniel Carlson make it 14-13 with his 47-yard field goal.

Tagovailoa is 19-of-21 for 205 yards with two touchdowns. Raheem Mostert has nine carries for 43 yards. Tyreek Hill has caught all seven of his targets for 80 yards with a TD.

Las Vegas has just five first downs but has taken advantage of the extra possessions, leading 2-0 in the turnover margin. Aidan O’Connell is 10-of-14 for 103 yards with a TD. Josh Jacobs has just 27 yards on eight carries. Adams has five catches for 56 yards with a touchdown.

The Dolphins will receive the second-half kickoff.