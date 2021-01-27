Tyreek Hill responds after Scotty Miller says he would beat him in a foot race

Scotty Miller is feeling it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has made some big downfield plays in the playoffs, including Sunday’s game-changing 39-yard touchdown catch at the end of the first half of the NFC championship.

Now he’s out here calling out Tyreek Hill.

The second-year speedster joined the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday for some pre-Super Bowl fodder. He’s clearly not worried about providing bulletin-board material. When Patrick asked him if he could beat Hill in a foot race, he didn’t hesitate with his answer.

‘I’ve got all the confidence in myself’

"Oh I'm taking me every day of the week." @MillerTime___10 on how he'd fare in a race against Tyreek Hill

“Oh, I’m taking me every day of the week,” Miller said. “I’ll take me over anybody. “Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

When asked to clarify if he thinks he’s the fastest player in the NFL, Miller simply responded: “Yes sir.”

So who is the fastest player in the NFL? The fastest-man competition that former Washington cornerback Darrell Green used to own is no longer. So we’re left to rely on 40-yard-dash times.

After burning the Packers on Sunday, Scotty Miller's feeling extra confident. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fastest man contenders

Hill’s pro day 40-yard-dash time of 4.29 seconds in 2016 before joining the NFL puts him toward the top of the league. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin — who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns — posted a 4.27 at his 2013 pro day and reclaimed his stake by beating out 15 NFL players in 2019’s 40 Yards of Gold competition. Hill did not participate in the competition as he was in the midst of a since-dropped child abuse investigation.

Cincinnati’s John Ross (record 4.22 at 2017 NFL combine), Las Vegas’ Henry Ruggs and Hill’s teammate Mecole Hardman would also likely have something to say in this conversation.

As for Miller? He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his 2019 pro day. That’s fast, but not quite among the very elite of NFL speedsters. Hill doesn’t seem to see him as a threat.

Tyreek Hill’s response to Miller

Hell of a player good for him ☺️

Patrick Mahomes joined Patrick on Wednesday after Miller’s appearance and Hill’s response. He mostly declined to take the bait.

We just taped an interview with @PatrickMahomes... Here was his response to Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) saying that he'd beat Tyreek Hill (@Cheetah) in a race.



The full interview will air on tomorrow's show on @PeacockTV and @FoxSportsRadio#GoBucs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/DrkovqeUxi — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 27, 2021

“That’s an interesting take,” Mahomes said. “You’ve got to have confidence though, I’ll give him that. ...

“He is a fast dude. He’s a great receiver. But I like my guy.”

